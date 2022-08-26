Left Menu

Central Board of Directors of RBI meets in Jaipur

The 597th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held on Friday at its regional office in Jaipur under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 597th meeting of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India was held on Friday at its regional office in Jaipur under the chairmanship of Governor Shaktikanta Das. The Board in its meeting reviewed the current economic situation, global and domestic challenges including the overall impact of current global geopolitical crises, according to an official statement released by the RBI after the Central Board of Directors meeting.

The Board also discussed various areas of operations of the Reserve Bank including the functioning of the Local Boards and activities of select Central Office Departments. Deputy Governors Mahesh Kumar Jain, Michael Debabrata Patra, M Rajeshwar Rao, T Rabi Sankar and other Directors of the Central Board viz. Satish K Marathe, S Gurumurthy, Revathy Iyer, Sachin Chaturvedi, Anand Gopal Mahindra, Venu Srinivasan, Pankaj Ramanbhai Patel and Ravindra H Dholakia attended the meeting.

Sanjay Malhotra, Secretary, Department of Financial Services also attended the meeting. (ANI)

