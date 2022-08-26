Left Menu

Four dead in road accident in Shimla

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 26-08-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 23:02 IST
Four people including a couple died and another sustained critical injuries as their car met with an accident in Shimla district on Friday evening, the state disaster management department said.

The car, a Bolero, met with the accident in Daeya under Nerwa Police Station in Chopal subdivision at around 6 pm.

The deceased have been identified as Padam singh, 55, his wife Seema Devi, 42, Panna Devi, 54, and Sunita, 50, the department said.

Panna Devi's husband Roop Singh, 57, was critically injured and has been admitted to Nerwa hospital for treatment, authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

