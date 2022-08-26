Over 2 dozen injured in truck accident in UP's Gonda

Over two dozen people got injured here on Friday evening, when a truck in which they were travelling fell into a gorge, officials said. Additional Chief Medical Officer Dr TP Jaiswal said all injured have been hospitalised. Police sources said that the injured were returning from a cremation in a truck. At around 10.00 pm on the Gonda-Balrampur road, the driver of the DCM truck lost control over it while trying to avoid hitting a stray animal, and drove the truck into a gorge, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)