Normal traffic movement restored after portion of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway caves in

A 15-foot-long and two-foot-wide portion of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway here caved in, prompting officials to launch repair work on it.According to police officials, there was traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday but the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-08-2022 10:42 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 10:42 IST
According to police officials, there was traffic congestion due to the incident on Friday but the movement of vehicles was normal on Saturday.

''The road portion caved in near Sector 96 where work for an underpass was being carried out. It was on the carriageway while one moves from Noida towards Greater Noida. The repair work on it had started on Friday itself, leading to traffic congestion,” an official said.

A traffic police official told PTI on Saturday morning, “The movement of vehicles was smooth along the stretch and there was no congestion on it.” Lakhs of vehicles pass through the 27-km-long Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on weekdays. The load reduces sharply on Saturdays and Sundays, according to officials.

