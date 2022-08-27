5 Startups Received Cumulative Investments of About INR 4.6 Cr from the JIIF Shark Angels Event Jaipur

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India (NewsVoir) JITO Jaipur Chapter successfully organized the Rajasthan Zone JIIF Shark Angels in association with JITO Incubation and Innovation Foundation (JIIF) and JITO Youth Wing. This event was powered by Mufin Finance and Platinum Sponsors were LUXOR, Mindspace and Dial Me Now. The event was held at Hotel Marriott, Jaipur as Part of the Rajasthan Zone Bonanza Hosted by JITO Jaipur. It is commendable to note that this was the first and only JIIF Shark Event among the seven held so far where all the six Sharks and five startups that pitched were from local i.e. for this event from Rajasthan itself. Moreover, all the five startups received funding. They received cumulative investments of about INR 4.6 Cr. from the Sharks (INR 2.3 Cr.) and the audience (INR 2.3 Cr.). With the 350+ live participants and 1100+ virtual audience, the massively successful event saw the support from the highest level of dignitaries. Following Cheque Placards were presented by the Sharks for their commitment.

• INR 1 Cr. was secured by MHE Guru, Market Place for Maintenance for Heavy Earthmoving Equipment.

• INR 20 Lacs was secured by Bodhi AI, A Student Problem Solving app from Different Teachers. INR 50 Lacs was secured by Seekho, An Edutainment App • INR 20 Lacs secured by Saarthi, A Senior Citizen Help Start Up.

• Rs. 40 Lacs was secured by OHI, A Social Networking Platform for Coffee Shops The six Sharks were - 1. Sh Ravi Ji Borad Jain, Rajasthan Zone JIIF Convenor and MD of Luxor Impex (P) Ltd.

2. Sh Vivek Ji Lodha - Director JVS Foods (P) Ltd. and Serial Investor.

3. Sh Sandeep Ji Jain - Co-founder, Tradeswift - Jain Sab Ke Gems Fame - Zee Business.

4. Sh. Siddarth Ji Kothari - Chief Investment Strategist Om Kothari Group & Vegan Investor.

5. Sh. Amit Ji Chandwar - Director - KM Trans Logistics (P) Ltd. & Serial Investor.

6. Sh. Abhinav Ji Banthia - MD Manu Yantralaya (P) Ltd. & VC CII Rajasthan.

As part of the event proceedings, JIIF Jaipur Chapter Convenor Sh Khitiz Ji Jain shared an overview of the Jaipur chapter activity as well as the benefits of the Shark Angels format. JITO Rajasthan Zone Chairman Sh Vimal Ji Singhvi and JITO Jaipur Chairman Sh Jinendra Ji Munot welcomed all the Dignitaries. JITO Apex Vice Chairman Sh Mahavir Ji Chowdhary congratulated the Jaipur JIIF Chapter for their ongoing activities. Program Convenor Manav Jain mentioned efforts undertaken for the event and acknowledged the support received from the core team and leadership. A keynote address on startup investing was given by Sh. SiddharthJi Mehta after his felicitation from dignitaries of Rajasthan Zone and Jaipur Chapter including Sh. Nitin Ji Jain Chief Secretary JITO Rajasthan Zone and Vikas Ji Jain Chief Secretary JITO Jaipur. A fireside chat on startup investing was moderated by Sh. Ravi Ji Board Rajasthan Zone JIIF Convenor with JIIF Apex Chairman Sh. Siddharth Ji Jain, JIIF Apex Chief Secretary Sh. Jeenendra Ji Bhandari and Keynote Speaker Sh Siddharth Ji Mehta. Finally, Jinal Ji Shah from JIIF Apex Secretariat and Rushika Ji Kothari carried the entire Shark Angel Event. Monu Ji Jain JIIF Jaipur Co-Convenor welcomed all the sharks, gave a brief about them and concluded the program with a vote of thanks. JITO JIIF Rajasthan Co-Convenor Sh. Komal Ji Bader, JITO Jaipur Youth Convenor Shri Archit Ji Bohra and JITO Ladies Jaipur Wing Convenor Mrs. Khushboo Ji Bakliwal were also among those present.

