HP: 24 children hurt after school bus hits wall

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-08-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 15:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

24 children were injured after the school bus they were commuting in hit a wall in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district on Saturday, the state disaster management department said.

The accident occurred due to some technical snag after which the vehicle hit a wall near a cement company at Mangal in Arki subdivision.

The injured school children have been shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

