Gold worth Rs 2.83 crore seized at Chennai airport
Over 6 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.83 crore was seized in multiple incidents at the airport here in the last one week, the Customs Department said on Saturday.
The gold bits and chains were confiscated from people who arrived from Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Thailand, said a press release from the Customs.
A plastic packet containing gold in paste form, concealed in a toilet in the international arrival terminal, was detected on Thursday and a gold bar was found in a restroom on an aircraft from Dhaka after a search on Friday, the release said.
Further investigations are on, it added.
