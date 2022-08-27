Left Menu

Gold worth Rs 2.83 crore seized at Chennai airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 17:23 IST
Gold worth Rs 2.83 crore seized at Chennai airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Over 6 kg of gold valued at Rs 2.83 crore was seized in multiple incidents at the airport here in the last one week, the Customs Department said on Saturday.

The gold bits and chains were confiscated from people who arrived from Sri Lanka, Singapore, and Thailand, said a press release from the Customs.

A plastic packet containing gold in paste form, concealed in a toilet in the international arrival terminal, was detected on Thursday and a gold bar was found in a restroom on an aircraft from Dhaka after a search on Friday, the release said.

Further investigations are on, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022