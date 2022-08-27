Thieves loot items worth Rs 25 lakh from Latur electronics showroom

Unidentified persons on Saturday looted items worth Rs 25 lakh from an electronics showroom in Latur, a police official said.

The incident took place in the morning on Ausa road, Assistant Inspector Praveen Rathod of Shivaji Nagar police station said.

Among the items looted were televisions, refrigerators, washing machines etc, he said, adding that the accused took away the CCTV mechanism installed in the showroom as well.

BNM BNM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)