DMRC builds 'Sainik Aram Grah' for Army in Delhi Cantt: Official

This shall serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospital in connection with treatment, the statement said.The facility was inaugurated by the GOC-in-C, Western Command on August 25.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-08-2022 18:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 18:00 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has built a ''state-of-the-art 'Sainik Aram Grah' or transit facility for the Indian Army in cantonment area of the city, officials said on Sunday.

In a statement, the DMRC said, it had ''taken a piece of land from the Indian Army near Red Fort for the construction of the heritage line back in 2014''.

The stretch between Mandi House and Kashmere Gate station on the Violet Line traverses through areas having heritage sites, and hence was dubbed 'Heritage Line' by authorities.

''As per the terms of handover of land, DMRC was required to construct a 'Sainik Aram Grah' at a location provided by the Army authorities, it said.

The Army finalised a piece of land near the base hospital for it in Delhi Cantonment in 2019. DMRC started construction of the facility in February 2020 (after clear land was handed over to the DMRC) and the same was completed recently, officials said.

This 'Aram Grah' is a four storey (G+3) structure consisting of 46 double-bed rooms, four dormitories having 13 beds each and one mess. The internal furnishing and horticulture work has been done by the Army. This shall serve both serving and retired Army personnel and their dependents, especially those visiting the base hospital in connection with treatment, the statement said.

The facility was inaugurated by the GOC-in-C, Western Command on August 25. One more such facility is being constructed at Khanpur, it said.

