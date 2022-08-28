Coast Guard holds 10th edition of search, rescue exercise off Chennai coast

The Coast Guard on Sunday conducted the bi-annual national maritime search and rescue exercise (SAREX-22) off Chennai coast. The exercise is the 10th edition of the Coast Guard that is being organised by the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board and Coast Guard being the nodal agency for search and rescue operation. A total of 24 observers from 16 foreign nations took part in the exercise held under the theme 'Capacity Building Towards Marine Passenger Safety,'. Defence secretary Ajay Kumar had inaugurated the exercise which saw participation of 16 Coast Guard ships, six aircraft, one naval ship, one Advanced Light Helicopter of the navy and another helicopter belonging to the Air Force, an official release said.

During the exercise, new-age technology such as remote controlled lifebuoy was demonstrated on the Bay of Bengal. Two contingencies were planned and conducted in which a simulated distress situation onboard a passenger vessel 'Swarajdweep' was conducted while the second contingency was rescuing passengers from a civilian aircraft which was ditched, the release said.

One tug boat from Chennai Port Trust and another from the Customs department also involved in the two contingencies, the release said.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH-MkIII) highlighted the ease and precision of using state-of-the-art aircraft during such large scale rescue operation.

There were 51 participants from National Maritime Search and Rescue operations, it said.

''The exercise also acted as an enabler to foster mutual understanding, promote collaborative approach and share best practices while dealing with large scale contingencies such as mass rescue operations,'' the release added.

