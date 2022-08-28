Left Menu

Two bikers critically injured in accident

Both fell down and got injured while the car did not stop and dragged the bike to around one kilometre.An FIR has been registered against the car driver at the Civil Lines police station.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two bikers were injured after a car hit them on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway here, police said on Sunday.

Due to the impact of the collision, the bikers fell down while the bike was stuck under the car, which dragged it to around one kilometre, police said. The car driver left the vehicle on spot and fled. Police impounded the car. According to police, on Saturday night when Sachin Kumar, a pharmacist, and his friend were going to Sector 15 from Jharsa Chowk, the car hit them. Both fell down and got injured while the car did not stop and dragged the bike to around one kilometre.

An FIR has been registered against the car driver at the Civil Lines police station. SHO Pankaj Kumar said the car was found registered in the name of Naveen Kumar and they are searching for the driver.

