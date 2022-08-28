Left Menu

Ten die in mishaps across Odisha

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-08-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 22:53 IST
Ten die in mishaps across Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Ten people died in different mishaps in Odisha on Sunday, police said.

While five people died in a road accident in Dhenkanal district, five people were killed in lightning incidents in Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts, they said.

A woman and her son were killed in a lightning strike in Basupali in Banharpali police station area in Jharsuguda district, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kasturi Rohidas (50) and her son Dolamani Rohidas (27).

Rani Munda (25) and her niece Pana Munda (seven) were killed in a lightning strike in Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj district.

Shyama Charan Purthy (31) of Barudihi village in Tiring police station area of the district also died in a lightining strike. He was gazing cattle during the incident.

Five people, including a minor, were killed in Dhenkanal district when a truck, transporting coal, hit their three-wheeler.

The incident happened in Patharkhamba Chowk on National Highway 53.

The deceased were identified as Adikanda Samal (48), Pahali Samal (45), Ananta Samal (35), Ankur Samal (54) and Kalia Samal (14).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile plan to connect mobile phones to satellites, boost cell coverage and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Moderna sues Pfizer/BioNTech for patent infringement over COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global
4
Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early February 2023 launch

Preparations underway for NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test; targeting early Fe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022