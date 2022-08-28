Ten die in mishaps across Odisha

Ten people died in different mishaps in Odisha on Sunday, police said.

While five people died in a road accident in Dhenkanal district, five people were killed in lightning incidents in Mayurbhanj and Jharsuguda districts, they said.

A woman and her son were killed in a lightning strike in Basupali in Banharpali police station area in Jharsuguda district, they said.

The deceased were identified as Kasturi Rohidas (50) and her son Dolamani Rohidas (27).

Rani Munda (25) and her niece Pana Munda (seven) were killed in a lightning strike in Rairangpur area of Mayurbhanj district.

Shyama Charan Purthy (31) of Barudihi village in Tiring police station area of the district also died in a lightining strike. He was gazing cattle during the incident.

Five people, including a minor, were killed in Dhenkanal district when a truck, transporting coal, hit their three-wheeler.

The incident happened in Patharkhamba Chowk on National Highway 53.

The deceased were identified as Adikanda Samal (48), Pahali Samal (45), Ananta Samal (35), Ankur Samal (54) and Kalia Samal (14).

