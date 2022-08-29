Left Menu

L&T Technology Services wins 5-year deal from automaker BMW Group for infotainment systems

Global engineering services company L&T Technology Services on Monday announced it has won a five-year deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles for its hybrid vehicles.

Global engineering services company L&T Technology Services on Monday announced it has won a five-year deal from European luxury vehicle maker BMW Group to provide high end engineering services for the company's suite of infotainment consoles for its hybrid vehicles. L&T Technology Services Limited (LTTS) is a listed subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro. It offers consultancy, design, development and testing services across products and process development life cycle.

Headquartered in India, it has around 21,400 employees. Terming it as a "multi-million-dollar" deal, the company said in a statement it received it because of its deep domain expertise and engineering leadership in transportation technologies and proven ability to offer unique opportunities to scale up existing projects and work on new ones, .

It has an existing Near Shore Center which provides engineering and R&D services for BMW Group's suite of infotainment consoles and its family of hybrid electric vehicles. The proximity to BMW Group's campus will enable engineers to work on a variety of solutions and offer services in real time. "This latest deal win is a testament to LTTS' long-standing expertise in the automotive engineering services domain. Our transportation engineering services are enabling leading OEMs to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new age digital technologies," said Abhishek Sinha, Chief Operating Officer and Board Member, L&T Technology Services.

"We are delighted to strengthen our existing engagement with BMW Group and are fully committed to deploying our digital engineering capabilities and assist with the launch of their new family of hybrid vehicles." (ANI)

