Left Menu

Hungarian consumer confidence plunges in August to lowest since April 2020

Hungarian consumer and business confidence both deteriorated further in August, a survey by think tank GKI showed on Monday, with households' confidence plunging to its lowest since April 2020, the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hungarian households turned gloomier about their financial prospects amid a surge in inflation and energy prices. "The GKI consumer confidence index is in a freefall," the think-tank said.

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 29-08-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 11:01 IST
Hungarian consumer confidence plunges in August to lowest since April 2020
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungarian consumer and business confidence both deteriorated further in August, a survey by think tank GKI showed on Monday, with households' confidence plunging to its lowest since April 2020, the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hungarian households turned gloomier about their financial prospects amid a surge in inflation and energy prices.

"The GKI consumer confidence index is in a freefall," the think-tank said. "Consumers' inflationary expectations strengthened further in August after a pause in July." GKI's consumer confidence index plunged to minus 49.2 points from minus 41.7 in July and was down sharply from minus 17 in February. The overall index, which includes both households and businesses, fell to minus 14.3 points from minus 9.4 in July.

The GKI said companies' plans to hike prices got a new impetus, especially among industrial companies, in August, while more than 70% of retail sector firms said they planned to increase their prices. With soaring energy costs and a weak front, the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) faces the challenge of fighting persistent inflation while maintaining momentum in the Hungarian economy.

The central bank is expected to raise its base interest rate by 100 basis points to 11.75% on Tuesday, with more hikes to come this year as inflation keeps rising. Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag said earlier this month that inflation could peak later and at a higher rate, around 18% to 19%, than previously expected, and start declining only from next year at a slow pace. Hungarian core inflation surged to an annual rate of 16.7% in July, the highest in 25 years.

Also Read: Missing Hungarian trekker rescued in 30-hour operation in J-K's Kishtwar

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022