Left Menu

Sensex slumps 861 points; IT stocks crash amid weak global cues

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, crashed by around 1.5 per cent on Monday dragged by heavy selling in IT stocks after the US Federal Reserve signalled aggressive rate hikes.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:16 IST
Sensex slumps 861 points; IT stocks crash amid weak global cues
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian stock market's key indices, Sensex and Nifty, crashed by around 1.5 per cent on Monday dragged by heavy selling in IT stocks after the US Federal Reserve signalled aggressive rate hikes. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex slumped 861.25 points or 1.46 per cent to close at 57,972.62 points against its previous session's close at 58,833.87 points.

In the pre-open session, the Sensex crashed by over 1,400 points. The Sensex started the day sharply down at 57,367.47 points. This is the lowest level for the benchmark Sensex in the intra-day. The Sensex recouped part of the losses later in the day. It touched a high of 58,208.30 points in the intra-day. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange slumped 246 points or 1.4 per cent to 17,312.90 points.

The Nifty started the day at 17,188.65 points and crashed to a low of 17,166.20 points in the intra-day. IT stocks crashed amid negative cues from the global markets. The Nifty IT sectoral index crashed 3.53 per cent.

Tech Mahindra tumbled 4.57 per cent to Rs 1036.05. Infosys dipped 3.93 per cent to Rs 1462. Wipro slumped 3.06 per cent to 404.45. HCL Technologies crashed 2.98 per cent to Rs 917.65. The country's largest IT firm Tata Consultancy Services tumbled 2.73 per cent to Rs 3133.70. Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and Power Grid Corporation were among the major Sensex losers.

Maruti Suzuki jumped 1.30 per cent to Rs 8832.75. Asian Paints, Nestle India, ITC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, Titan and UltraTech Cement were the other Sensex gainers. Stock markets crashed across the world after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell signalled aggressive rate hikes.

Powell said in a speech to the central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that the US economy will need tight monetary policy "for some time" before inflation is under control. The Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) focus right now is to bring inflation back down to 2 percent target.

"Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth. Moreover, there will very likely be some softening of labor market conditions. While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses," Powell said at the conference. "These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain," Powell added.

In the backdrop of an over four-decade high inflation, the US Federal Open Market Committee in late July raised its key policy interest rate by 75 basis points to 2.25-2.50 per cent, anticipating that the increase in the interest rates will be "appropriate". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022