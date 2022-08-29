Left Menu

Prasol Chemicals gets Sebi's nod to raise Rs 800 crore via IPO

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 626.93 crore for the nine-month period ended December 2021, Rs 595.54 crore in fiscal 2021 and Rs 531.24 crore in fiscal 2020.JM Financial and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 16:36 IST
Prasol Chemicals gets Sebi's nod to raise Rs 800 crore via IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Specialty chemical company Prasol Chemicals has received capital markets regulator Sebi's go-ahead to raise as much as Rs 800 crore through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 250 crore and an Offer-For-Sale (OFS) of up to 90 lakh equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Prasol Chemicals, which filed its preliminary IPO papers with the regulator in April, obtained its ''observation'' letter on August 23, an update with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) showed on Monday.

In Sebi's parlance, its observation implies its go-ahead to launch initial share sale.

Going by the draft papers, the company may consider a further issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 50 crore. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

As per market sources, the company is likely to raise around Rs 700-800 crore through the IPO.

The proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 160 crore will be used for payment of debt and Rs 30 crore for working capital requirements. Besides, funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Since its inception, Prasol Chemicals, a forward integrated manufacturer of acetone and phosphorus derivatives, has expanded its business and scope of operations, evolving from a small-scale manufacturer to a big diversified specialty chemical company with a global presence.

Several acetone and phosphorus derivatives included in its portfolio are used in pharmaceuticals, synthesis of agrochemical active ingredients and formulations, besides their applications in home and personal care products such as sunscreens, shampoos, flavours, fragrances and disinfectants.

The company clocked a profit of Rs 50.10 crore in the nine-month period ended December 2021, Rs 25.08 crore in FY21 and Rs 37.77 crore in FY20. Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 626.93 crore for the nine-month period ended December 2021, Rs 595.54 crore in fiscal 2021 and Rs 531.24 crore in fiscal 2020.

JM Financial and DAM Capital Advisors are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022