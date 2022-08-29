Left Menu

PHDCCI asks govt to direct PSUs to clear pending bills of MSMEs in 30 days

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 17:16 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 17:01 IST
PHDCCI asks govt to direct PSUs to clear pending bills of MSMEs in 30 days
  • Country:
  • India

Industry body PHDCCI has asked the government to direct central Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) to clear all pending payments of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to help the sector tide over financial woes.

In a representation to MSME minister Narayan Rane, the chamber said the sector is facing the problem of delayed realisation of their bills and receivables, particularly from their large corporate buyers and government organisations, for a long time.

As a result of these delays, MSMEs face financial hardships and liquidity constraints which lead to severe pressure on their working capital management, and many of them turn into 'Non Performing Assets' (NPAs).

This severely affects sustainability of their operations, it said in the representation.

''The government should direct all CPSUs to make payment of their entire overdue bills in 30 days and take steps to provide adequate funds to those CPSUs which report lack of financial resources to meet their payment obligations.

The chamber also made a case for relaxation in classification of MSMEs' accounts in NPAs.

Government supplies are high value in nature and since purchases by PSUs and government departments are on behalf of government of India, their payment is guaranteed and risk-free, PHDCCI said in the representation.

''It is therefore desirable that relief be granted to such units whose bills and receivables are stuck with government organisations and private companies from classifying their bank borrowing into NPAs,'' it said.

PHDCCI said there are apprehensions that if the problem of delayed payments of MSMEs' bills is not resolved, it might lead to large number of MSME accounts being referred by banks to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for insolvency proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022