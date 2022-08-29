Left Menu

SpiceJet aircraft tyre found deflated after landing at Mumbai airport

Aircraft landed safely on runway 27, the airline said in the statement.On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 21:35 IST
SpiceJet aircraft tyre found deflated after landing at Mumbai airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

SpiceJet on Monday said a tyre of one of its aircraft was found deflated after landing at the airport here.

Passengers were deplaned in a normal manner from the aircraft that had come from Delhi, a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.

It did not share the number of passengers on board the plane.

''On August 29, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway 27,'' the airline said in the statement.

''On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported,'' it said.

The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by air traffic control, the airline said, adding,''no abnormality was felt by the captain during landing''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

12-year-old girl abducted, raped by six men in UP

 India
2
BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

BRIEF-EU Set To Suspend Visa Travel Agreement With Russia - FT

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida; Nicole Mann says she is proud to be first Native American woman in space and more

Science News Roundup: NASA poised for historic Artemis I lunar launch from F...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds; Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility and more

Health News Roundup: Britain approves Novavax COVID shot for 12-17 year-olds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022