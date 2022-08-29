SpiceJet aircraft tyre found deflated after landing at Mumbai airport
Aircraft landed safely on runway 27, the airline said in the statement.On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated.
SpiceJet on Monday said a tyre of one of its aircraft was found deflated after landing at the airport here.
Passengers were deplaned in a normal manner from the aircraft that had come from Delhi, a SpiceJet spokesperson said in a statement.
It did not share the number of passengers on board the plane.
''On August 29, 2022, SpiceJet B737-800 aircraft operated flight SG-8701 (Delhi – Mumbai). Aircraft landed safely on runway 27,'' the airline said in the statement.
''On landing, after vacating runway, one tyre was found deflated. No fumes or smoke was reported,'' it said.
The aircraft was parked at the designated bay as advised by air traffic control, the airline said, adding,''no abnormality was felt by the captain during landing''.
