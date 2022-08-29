Fundsmith Emerging Equities sells Thyrocare shares worth Rs 36 crore
- Country:
- India
An entity on Monday offloaded 5.88 lakh shares of diagnostic chain Thyrocare Technologies Ltd for Rs 36 crore through an open market transaction.
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc sold 3,20,000 shares on BSE and 2,68,707 shares on NSE, amounting to a 1.1 per cent stake in the company, as per the bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange and BSE.
The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 615.14 apiece on BSE and Rs 614.79 on NSE, taking the combined transaction value to Rs 36.20 crore.
However, buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.
As of June quarter, Fundsmith held 1.15 per cent stake in the company, shareholding pattern showed with the exchange.
Shares of Thyrocare Technologies closed 2.97 per cent lower at Rs 610 apiece on BSE and slipped 2.65 per cent on NSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Noise plans to make 10 lakh smartwatches a month; to raise local production to 80 pc of sales
Gujarat: 4 held with mephedrone worth Rs 29 lakh in Ahmedabad; supplier based in Mumbai
Man revamps car on theme of Har Ghar Tiranga by spending Rs 2 lakh; expresses desire to meet PM Modi
Saumya Tandon raises money for her late co-star Deepesh Bhan's family to repay loan worth Rs 50 lakh
Woman lab technician from Mumbai loses Rs 15 lakh to 'customs clearance' fraud