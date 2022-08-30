Left Menu

Goyal reviews ongoing free trade agreement negotiations

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting to review the ongoing negotiations on different Free Trade Agreements FTAs to fast-track the talks in order to boost exports and investments.Deliberations on ways to fast-track negotiations are on to achieve mutually beneficial FTAs, paving the way for increased exports, investments people to people ties, according to a tweet by Goyals office.India is negotiating trade agreements with countries including the UK, Canada, Israel and European Union.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 16:01 IST
Goyal reviews ongoing free trade agreement negotiations
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday held a meeting to review the ongoing negotiations on different Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) to fast-track the talks in order to boost exports and investments.

Deliberations on ways to fast-track negotiations are on ''to achieve mutually beneficial FTAs, paving the way for increased exports, investments & people to people ties'', according to a tweet by Goyal's office.

India is negotiating trade agreements with countries including the UK, Canada, Israel, and European Union. Talks with the UK are expected to conclude this month.

In a trade pact, two or more countries either significantly reduce or eliminate customs duties on the maximum number of goods traded between them. Besides, they also relax norms to promote trade in services and attract investments.

India has so far implemented trade pacts with nations including the UAE, Singapore, and Japan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

Strong undersea quake causes panic in western Indonesia

 Indonesia
2
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
3
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease treatment drug; White House to host health summit on Sept 28 in bid to end U.S. hunger, boost nutrition and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer: New data shows positive effect of kidney disease...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022