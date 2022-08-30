Biotique Launches Its Campaign Real Is Really Beautiful: Announces Sara Ali Khan as Brand Ambassador for Its Facial Skincare Range

The campaign is conceptualized around Biotique’s cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine as per the brand's ethos of 'The secret to flawless skin' New Delhi, Delhi, India: India’s iconic beauty brand, Biotique, launched its new brand campaign with Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for their facial skincare range. It is a pan-India, 360-degree media campaign promoting the range of cleansing-toning-moisturizing products. Over the next few weeks, the campaign aims to reach 100 million consumers.

Commenting on the launch, a pioneer of the Indian beauty industry, Ms. Vinita Jain, Founder and CMD - Biotique, said, “At Biotique we have committed and take immense pride in offering ‘farm to skin’ solutions to consumers who are looking for effective skincare and haircare products. Using 100 percent ayurvedic formulations with advanced 21st century biotechnology, our products are naturally sourced from plant extracts and are proven to bring effective and long-lasting results. The new campaign film brings to life our ethos of ‘Real is really beautiful’, focusing on ‘The secret to flawless skin’, true to Biotique’s cleansing-toning-moisturizing routine. I am very pleased to see our vision come to life with this campaign, which reinforces Biotique’s commitment to effective personal care, beauty and wellbeing products.” Onboarding Sara Ali Khan as the brand ambassador for this campaign, Mr. Ishaan Jain, Director – Biotique, said, “The campaign addresses Biotique’s aim of an early adoption of a healthy skincare routine for flawless skin amongst the youth. Sara is a natural fit owing to her healthy & balanced lifestyle and has a great digital presence which connects naturally with the younger audiences. Her persona embodies Biotique’s ethos of ‘Real is really beautiful’.” Talking of her association with Biotique’s skincare range, Sara Ali Khan added, “Biotique’s ‘secret to flawless skin’ offers youth an ideal beauty regime which provides quick and effective results. I am really excited to be a part of the Biotique family as I resonate with the brand’s ethos of ‘Real is really beautiful’ and believe in using products that are modern yet rooted. I am mindful of having a holistic facial skincare routine made with natural ingredients given that taking care of skin starts from a very young age and Biotique’s facial skincare range echoes my belief.” YouTube link of the Campaign: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aAgyGLnngs Instagram link of the Campaign: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChwFAP0N4-7/?hl=en Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram Post: https://www.instagram.com/p/ChtvdZIjiWS/?hl=en About Biotique Biotique is synonymous with serious skin and hair care developed from Ancient Ayurveda. It embodies the collection of traditions of the ancient sages which have been passed on generation after generation. These ancient Sages or Rishis, as we normally call them, discovered that plants and plant extracts had a startling effect on skin and hair. They understood that to survive, man had to live in harmony with nature. They learnt how to make use of the power of nature – sun, light, air, water, minerals and plant substances had immense therapeutic value and played an important role in leading a healthy, fulfilled and aware life. It is the way of life of these Rishis that is the essence of Biotique. The brand is one of the first in the country to promote ayurvedic products that contain 100 percent natural ingredients and are a combination of the 5,000-year-old science of ayurveda and 21st century biotechnology. Ayurveda has discovered the secret of eternal youth and is the only system in the world to have paid such close attention to the problems of aging. Biotique products are designed, manufactured, and packed by qualified Ayurvedic Doctors and Swiss Cosmetologists. The Ayurvedic Doctors are practitioners in the various fields of natural medicine and health care.

Founder Profile Vinita Jain orchestrates a team of Scientists, Dermatologists, Ayurvedic Doctors and Biotechnologists to extract Nature’s body of knowledge to treat and preserve your health and beauty through a range of skin and hair care products called Biotique. At Biotique, hybrid plant and plant extracts are combined with biotechnology to produce highly effective products. Biotique has a special cold extraction process that preserves the active ingredient of the plant so that the intelligence of the plant can interact with the intelligence of the body to promote health and beauty. Formulated from organically grown pure plant extracts, Biotique products are made to EEC and FDA standards and incorporates the principles of preventive medicine for everyday use. Vinita spent her childhood amid the lush greenery of her father’s eighteen tea estates in Assam and Darjeeling where she imbibed the ancient Science of Ayurveda. After graduating from Delhi University Vinita studied biotechnology in Switzerland. She used her immense knowledge and interest in bio science to start Biotique and make it synonymous with serious skin and hair care embodying ancient systems passed on through generations mingling with contemporary science and beauty treatment requirements.

Director Profile Ishaan Jain is the Director of the company. He holds a graduate degree in finance and management from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. After completing his graduate degree at Wharton, his first professional stint was with the private equity business for a few years. Following this, he joined the family business as Director at Biotique, where he spearheads retail operations, e-commerce and digital expansion. Under the supervision of Chairperson and Managing Director, Ms. Vinita Jain, Ishaan has been driving strategy for the brand and capitalizing e-commerce for the business. A strong vision and mission for the brand, his expansion strategy includes new retail stores within India, considerable focus in international markets and making Biotique one of the top personal care brands available on E-commerce platforms. He lends to the business a strong capability of creating a sustainable platform for Biotique across global markets.

