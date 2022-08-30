Mahindra University students win multiple awards at Smart India Hackathon 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): Team Master Chiefs and Team_404 from Mahindra University have won awards at Smart India Hackathon 2022 for their entries, AR/VR application Turban Culture and Machine Learning model respectively. The Smart India Hackathon 2022 featured more than 50000 teams across India and announced 500 winners. For the third consecutive time, Mahindra University students have been recognized as the winners of this prestigious technology and innovation-led event. On the success, Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice Chancellor, Mahindra University said, "Mahindra University was envisaged with the vision to motivate, foster and shape future citizens of India. The success that our students have been receiving over the years is truly a testimony to all the efforts and hard work that has been laid down by our faculty over the years. Initiatives like these are key towards aiding students in identifying the shortcomings that exist within our society and build creative yet innovative solutions accordingly."

Team Master Chiefs emerged winners for their AR/VR application Turban Culture, which was basis a problem statement given by the Ministry of Culture for developing a virtual museum on turbans. Sanjana, Shagufta Anjum, Ananta Srikar, Harshavardhan Reddy, Manish Reddy, and Anirudh worked under the mentorship of Raj Narayanan and Dr Bharghava Rajaram to develop the application based on AR enabling people to try and experience turbans virtually which would help to preserve Indian culture. Team_404 was recognized as the joint winners for their Machine Learning model. Shubh Srivastava, Vedanshi Vermam, Charan Ganesh, Shashank Kathury, Sri Abhirath Reddy Sangala, and Sushanth Puram under the mentorship of Dr Raghu Kishore, The problem statement was given by AICTE to identify the demographic requirements of the skillsets with the help of statistical data for the future job market.

