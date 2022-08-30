Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 18:44 IST
Gold falls Rs 66; silver up marginally
Gold price in the national capital on Tuesday fell Rs 66 to Rs 51,469 per 10 grams amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 51,535 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained marginally by Rs 4 to Rs 55,550 per kilogram from Rs 55,546 per kg in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi fell by Rs 66 per 10 grams on sharp rupee appreciation despite steady COMEX prices,'' said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

The rupee appreciated 7 paise to 79.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday in line with a positive trend in domestic equities.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading flat at USD 1,736.80 per ounce and 18.81 per ounce, respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

