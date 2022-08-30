PRASA Technical CEO Hishaam Emeran appointed as Acting Group CEO

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) Board of Control has appointed PRASA Technical CEO, Hishaam Emeran, as the Acting Group CEO effective as of 1 September 2022.

"Emeran has a wealth of experience in the transportation industry and has been with PRASA for more than 18 years and spent 10 years in the private sector prior to joining PRASA," the PRASA Board of Control said in a statement on Tuesday.

Emeran takes over from David Mphelo, whose term as Acting Group CEO comes to an end.

"Mphelo, who is PRASA's Chief Information Officer, was appointed Acting Group CEO for six months as prescribed by human capital management (HCM) policy on acting. Emeran will act in the position while the board continues its search for a permanent Group CEO," PRASA said.

The PRASA Board of Control said his appointment allows for a seamless continuation of PRASA's recovery programme and leadership as he has been very much involved in the recovery programmes at the agency.

"The Board would like to thank Mphelo for his sterling leadership as PRASA recovers the rail infrastructure and restore rail services. The Board is in the process of finalising the appointment of a permanent Group CEO," the agency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)