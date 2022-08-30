Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of 35.43% stake in Olam Agri by SIIC

The proposed combination pertains to acquisition of 35.43% stake in Olam Agri Holdings Pte. Ltd. (Olam Agri / Target) by SALIC International Investment Company (SIIC / Acquirer).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-08-2022 21:44 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 21:44 IST

SIIC is an unlisted limited liability company based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is fully owned and controlled by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Corporation (SALIC). Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  
  India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves acquisition of shares in Olam Agri Holdings Pte. Ltd. by SALIC International Investment Company



SIIC is an unlisted limited liability company based in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is fully owned and controlled by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Corporation (SALIC). SALIC is a Saudi Arabian investment company, active in the agricultural and food industries with investments both in Saudi Arabia and other countries. SIIC has been established to hold SALIC's international investments.

Olam Agri is a company incorporated and headquartered in Singapore and operates as a merchant and processor of agricultural goods. It is active throughout the entire value chain of agriculture - farming, procurement, wholesale trading, processing, refining and distributing. More particularly, Olam Agri, both directly and indirectly, undertakes sale of various agri-commodities, including rice in India, both at the wholesale and the retail level.

(With Inputs from PIB)

