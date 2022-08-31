China's yuan bounces on state banks' actions, firmer-than-expected guidance

China's yuan ended the session on the firmer side of the key threshold of 6.9 per dollar on Wednesday, as state banks' actions and a firmer-than-expected official guidance rate discouraged investors from pressuring the local currency lower.

Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.8906 per dollar, 104 pips or 0.15% weaker than the previous fix of 6.8802, which was the weakest since Aug. 26, 2020. The fixing, however, was 200 pips stronger than Reuters' estimate of 6.9106 on Wednesday. It has been firmer than market projections and Reuters' estimates for six days in a row, according to traders and market participants.

Traders and analysts speculated that the firmer-than-expected midpoint fixings over the past week could be part of an official attempt to rein in recent rapid losses in the yuan. "It indicates China's central bank strives to keep the yuan exchange rate basically stable and curb one-way speculation on the yuan depreciation ahead of the ruling party's 20th national congress that will kick off on October 16," said Qi Gao, FX strategist for Asia at Scotiabank.

The onshore yuan finished the domestic trading session at 6.8905 per dollar, compared with the pervious late night close of 6.9101. The firmer close also came as major state-owned banks were seen selling dollars in afternoon deals, driving the yuan to the stronger side of 6.9 per dollar, four sources with knowledge of the trading told Reuters.

"Investors (will) also watch out for any further policy actions to smooth (the) RMB move if the fixings and verbal intervention fail to do so," said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC Bank. However, if the yuan finishes the late night session at the domestic closing level, it would have lost more than 2.1% to the dollar to book the biggest monthly drop since April. The unit is likely to be dragged lower by a surging dollar, domestic economic slowdown and China's apparent monetary easing bias to support the economy.

Earlier in the session, official data showed that China's factory activity extended declines in August as new COVID infections, the worst heatwaves in decades and an embattled property sector weighed on production, suggesting the economy will struggle to sustain momentum. "We do not see any genuine growth driver that can lift GDP meaningfully in Q3 and Q4 ... We now expect China's full-year GDP growth at 3.0% in 2022," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at ANZ, downgrading its full-year growth forecast from 4.0% previously.

"Our forecast is consistent with our long-standing view that China's potential growth will continue to slip till 2025."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)