Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong to resume global management in September

Seoul [South Korea], August 31 (ANI/Global Economic): Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong will reportedly resume his global management activities soon while continuing on-site management at domestic workplaces after the Liberation Day special pardon. According to the business officials on Tuesday, Vice Chairman Lee is expected to have a business trip to visit Samsung's global business sites after attending the trial on September 2.

Currently, Vice Chairman Lee attends the trial every Thursday on charges of unfair merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries and every Friday on charges of Samsung BioLogics accounting manipulation. However, as the trial will be not held during the Chuseok holiday (September 9-12), he can take a rest for 12 days without trial until September 15.

Lee's destination for the business trip has not been announced yet, but it is expected to be business site where Lee has not visited in the past year. Lee previously went on a business trip to North America from November 14 to 24 last year and met with CEOs of global companies, including Moderna, Verizon, Microsoft, and Google.

He also attended a meeting held in the Middle East and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from December 7 to 10 last year, and had a 12-day business trip to Europe and visited ASML in the Netherlands in June this year. As a result, the destination of Lee's business trip this time is expected to be Asia or South America such as Vietnam.

Lee is expected to visit local production facilities to check mid- to long-term strategies and global supply chains, and communicate with employees. Currently, Samsung Electronics is operating two smartphone production plants and a TV and home appliance plant in Vietnam. In particular, its Vietnamese plant produces more than 50% of the Samsung Electronics' total global smartphone production.

There is also Samsung Electronics' smartphone production plant in Indonesia and home appliance plant in Malaysia. It is also operating smartphone, home appliance, and TV production plants in Noida and Chennai, India, and also has TV and home appliance factories in Mexico and smartphones, TVs and home appliances factories in Brazil.

"Lee's overseas business trip will be similar to his recent on-site management activities," a business official said. "He will communicate with local employees and actively promote technology-oriented management strategies in global markets." (ANI/Global Economic)

