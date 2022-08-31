Hyundai i30 N beat Ford in German magazine's automobile comparison

Left Menu

Hyundai Motor's performance hatchback i30 N beat Ford Focus ST in German magazine's car comparison evaluation.

Hyundai i30 N.. Image Credit: ANI
Seoul [South Korea], August 31 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor's performance hatchback i30 N beat Ford Focus ST in German magazine's car comparison evaluation. According to Hyundai Motor on Tuesday, AutoBild, a German automobile magazine, recently conducted a car comparison between Hyundai Motor's i30 N and Ford Focus ST.

In the evaluation, Hyundai Motor's i30 N received overall 278 points, exceeding Ford Focus ST's score of 254 points. The i30 N is the first model of Hyundai Motor's high-performance car brand N and was released in 2017.

The i30 N, which is currently sold in the European market, is a facelift model with an improved exterior design. In addition, it has been improved in terms of performance, such as increasing maximum power and applying 8-speed DCT.

The two vehicles compared by AutoBuild have similar specifications. Hyundai Motor's i30N and Ford Focus ST are equipped with a 4-cylinder turbo engine with the same maximum power of 280hp. Both models are front-wheel drive, and the body is also the same as a 5-door hatchback. The only big difference is the transmission. Focus ST is equipped with 6-speed manual gearbox, while i30 N is applied with the 8-speed DCT.

Hyundai Motor's i30 N also received high scores for its excellent interior comfort and easy infotainment system. AutoBuild explained that i30 N provides a wider interior space than Focus ST, and its analog instrument panel and physical buttons are stylish and improve the vehicle's convenience.

In the acceleration test, the i30 N recorded 5.7 seconds to reach 100km/h from zero, 1.1 seconds faster than Focus ST. In addition, the i30 N's strong acceleration continued to reach 130km, 160km, and 200km/h.

It recorded 20.4 seconds to reach 200km/h, 5.3 seconds faster than Focus ST. In the test of acceleration during overtaking maneuvers, i30 N also beat Focus ST. (ANI/Global Economic)

