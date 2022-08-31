IndiGo, Virgin Atlantic announce codeshare agreement
Under the codeshare partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airlines London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India.
- Country:
- India
The country's largest airline IndiGo and British carrier Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday announced a codeshare agreement. The agreement will allow Virgin Atlantic to sell seats to passengers connecting onto IndiGo flights. The initial codeshare destinations in India include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Goa, Delhi and Mumbai.
The additional destinations will include Kochi, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Vadodara, Indore and Visakhapatnam, a release said. Under the codeshare partnership, customers booking a Virgin Atlantic ticket will be able to fly on the airline's London Heathrow to Delhi and Mumbai flights and connect to and from 7 additional cities in India. Later this year, the agreement will be expanded to cover a total of 16 destinations throughout India, as well as connections onto Virgin Atlantic's extensive US network operated via London Heathrow, the release said. Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mixed Martial Arts-Edwards sets sights on UFC belt as British MMA booms
British leadership candidates against new Scottish independence push
UP decides to do away with British-era jail manual
Would you like to be the British High Commissioner to India for a day?
African soccer players denied British entry to play West Ham