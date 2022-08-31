Left Menu

Indie publisher Head of Zeus to make its foray in India

Im delighted to be working with Bloomsbury India as they take the reins of our sales and distribution in that territory, read a statement quoting Nicolas Cheetham, CEO of HoZ.Ad Astra, Aria, Aries, and Zypher are among the widely famous imprints of HoZ.According to Bloomsbury India, the recent acquisitions of publishing companies by its parent company will help them continue to expand their range in the academic, professional and trade division with new high-quality authors and effective publishing across all formats -- including e-book and audio.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-08-2022 17:54 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 17:54 IST
Indie publisher Head of Zeus to make its foray in India
  • Country:
  • India

In good news to bibliophiles, starting September titles of UK's leading independent publisher Head of Zeus (HoZ) will be made available in India through publishing house Bloomsbury India. Head of Zeus, launched in 2012, is an independent publisher of genre fiction, narrative non-fiction and children's books. Its bestselling authors include Dan Jones, Cixin Liu, Min Jin Lee, Ben Okri, Sally Gardner, and Elodie Harper.

The London-based publishing house India foray is in line with the globally planned roll-out of HoZ books following its acquisition by Bloomsbury Publishing Plc in May 2021. ''I'm delighted to be working with Bloomsbury India as they take the reins of our sales and distribution in that territory,'' read a statement quoting Nicolas Cheetham, CEO of HoZ.

Ad Astra, Aria, Aries, and Zypher are among the widely famous imprints of HoZ.

According to Bloomsbury India, the recent acquisitions of publishing companies by its parent company will help them continue to expand their range in the academic, professional and trade division with new high-quality authors and effective publishing across all formats -- including e-book and audio. Notably, Bloomsbury in 2021 also acquired Red Globe Press (RPG), the academic imprint, from Macmillan Education Limited, a part of Springer Nature Group.

“Since the acquisition of Head of Zeus we have been waiting to launch their amazing list in India. The richness, diversity and uniqueness of their titles will delight all,'' said Rajiv Beri, MD of Bloomsbury Publishing India Pvt. Ltd in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022