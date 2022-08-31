Left Menu

Soccer-Red Bird teams up with Yankees owners to complete AC Milan deal

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:43 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:29 IST
U.S. investment firm RedBird Capital has teamed up with the owners of the New York Yankees to complete the 1.2 billion euro ($1.20 billion) acquisition of Italian soccer champions AC Milan, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Yankee Global Enterprises (YGE), owner of the New York baseball team, will take a minority equity stake in Italian champions Milan as part of the deal to acquire the club from U.S. private equity group Elliott.

($1 = 0.9992 euros)

