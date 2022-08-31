Govt targets to increase coal production to 1. 23 billion tonnes by 2024-25

The government targets to increase coal production to 1.23 billion tonnes by 2024-25, the Ministry of Coal said on Wednesday. The Ministry of Coal is in the process of enhancing coal production to an ambitious target of 1.23 billion tonnes by FY 2024-25 (including CIL & Non-CIL coal blocks) to ensure the energy security of the country, the ministry said in a statement.

In order to support the vision, Coal India Ltd (CIL) has adopted an integrated planning approach by strengthening evacuation infrastructure for one billion tonnes of production and seamless transportation of coal to the end users. North Karanpura Coalfield is a major coalfield in Jharkhand State, falling within the command of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) having coal resource of about 19 billion tonnes.

CCL has a projected production contribution of about 135 million tonnes by FY25, out of which about 85 MT is likely to be produced from North Karanpura Coalfield from several Greenfield/brownfield coal mining projects, like Amrapali (25 MT), Magadh (51 MT), Chandragupta (15 MT), Sanghmitra (20 MT, etc. Presently, coal evacuation from the North Karanapura coalfield is covered by Barkakana-Daltonganj branch railway line of the East Central Railway connecting Gomoh and Dehri-on-Son via Barkakana loop. The additional railway line has been created by CCL, i.e. Tori - Shivpur (44.37km) double railway line. The development of the third line on the same alignment is under construction at an additional capital of Rs 894 crore, which is likely to be operationalised by May 2023.

Further, Shivpur-Kathautia, new rail line of 49 km, has been envisaged and is being constructed through formation of project specific SPV, which shall provide another exit for coal evacuation via Koderma to the trunk railway line from Howrah to Delhi. Construction of Tori-Shivpur-Kathautia Rail line envisaged by the Ministry of Coal under PM - Gati Shakati initiative is likely to provide coal evacuation capacity of about 125 MT by rail and play major role in eliminating coal transportation by road, the ministry said. (ANI)

