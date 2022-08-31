'Musical' journey for Noida Metro users to resume from Sept 1: NMRC

Users of the Aqua Line will once again get to listen to music while waiting at the metro stations from September 1, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Wednesday.

The daily dose of entertainment for in-transit passengers will be brought through private FM channel Radio City, the NMRC said.

This collaboration was first announced in February 2020 but the services were discontinued in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, according to officials.

''This partnership is set to enhance rich commuting experience with convenient and affordable transport mode provided by NMRC. Radio City will play curated music and content at NMRC stations and depot,'' NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

''Similar types of arrangement have been adopted for passengers on board by other metro organisations under Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited (UPMRCL),'' the senior IAS officer said.

NMRC intends to make the journey of commuters waiting for the metro more exciting by delivering uninterrupted infotainment by associating with Music Broadcast Limited, she said.

''It is a non-revenue model as executed and operated from 2019 till 2021 by NMRC,'' Maheshwari added.

To mark resumption of the service, all prominent RJs of Radio City will do a live show Thursday at the Noida Sector-51 metro station of the Aqua Line.

NMRC's spokesperson Nisha Wadhwa said the metro rail service provider will not be paying any money to the private FM channel. The initiative is only for sharing platforms and enhancing the travelling experience of users, she said.

''While there will be music to fill in the silent spaces of time inside the metro stations, the official announcements will be held without any disturbance to help ease people's journey,'' Wadhwa told PTI.

The Aqua Line runs over 29.7 km through 21 stations between Noida Sector 51 and Depot Station in Greater Noida. It was built for Rs 5,503 crore and opened for the public in January 2019 and currently has an average daily ridership of around 35,000 passengers.

