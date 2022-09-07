QUOTES-Putin speaks at economic forum in the Russian far east

Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed participants of an economic forum in the eastern city of Vladivostok on Wednesday. Putin spoke in Russian. The quotes below were translated by Reuters.

ON WESTERN DOMINANCE "Other challenges of a global nature that threaten the whole world have replaced the pandemic. I am speaking of the West's sanctions fever, with its brazen, aggressive attempt to impose models of behaviour on other countries, to deprive them of their sovereignty and subordinate them to their will.

"There is nothing unusual in this. This is the policy that the West has collectively pursued for decades. "Western countries are striving to maintain a former world order that is beneficial only to them, to force everyone to live according to the infamous rules that they themselves invented and regularly violate, rules they are constantly changing for themselves depending on the current circumstances."

ON ECONOMIC TIES WITH THE WEST "In the spring many foreign corporations rushed to leave Russia, believing that our country would suffer more from this than others. But now we are seeing how production and jobs in Europe are closing one after another. One of the main reasons for this, of course, is the severance of business ties with Russia. The competitiveness of European enterprises is declining because EU authorities themselves are depriving them of available raw materials, energy resources and sales markets."

"In an attempt to resist the course of history, West countries are undermining the key pillars of the world economic system, built over centuries. Before our very eyes, confidence in the dollar, euro and pound sterling as currencies in which it is possible to make settlements, to keep in reserves and denominate assets has been lost. We are moving away step by step from the use of such unreliable currencies that discredit themselves."

