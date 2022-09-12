China's festival travel drops amid COVID curbs

Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 12-09-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2022 16:17 IST
The number of journeys taken during China's three-day mid-Autumn festival dropped by more than a third compared with last year, a state media report said on Monday, as the country's zero-COVID policy discouraged people from travelling. Passenger trips during a holiday that typically involves family reunions were estimated at 66.96 million between September 10 and September 12 when the holiday ends, state television reported.

Trips by road were down 37% on the year at 48.18 million and those by ship were down 15% at 1.54 million. People took 1.28 million trips within China by air, according to the CCTV report, a level nearly 60% lower than the corresponding holiday last year.

China has been battling to contain the highly transmissible Omicron variant, imposing lockdowns of various degrees to stop its spread. Japanese brokerage and investment bank Nomura said that as of last Tuesday, 49 Chinese cities had various levels of lockdowns or control measures, with an estimated 291.7 million people affected.

Local authorities have also urged residents to refrain from non-essential trips in the run-up to a week-long National Day holiday at the beginning of October and a Communist Party Congress in mid-October.

