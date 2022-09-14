Satyen Patel appointed as trustee of PGKM to spearhead the vision and provide strategic guidance

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Satyen V Patel appointed as the trustee on the Poona Gujarati Kelvani Mandal (PGKM) educational and charitable institution. As part of the Board of Trustees, Patel will be responsible for supporting PGKM's vision and providing strategic guidance. PGKM is Pune's 1st NEP 2020 inspired day boarding school - an Ultra-Modern Gurukul. To hone the budding and creative minds of tomorrow, PGKM inculcates gurukul-like ethics, values, and principles in tandem with mastery of technology for keeping your child at the forefront of modern education.

The vision of PGKM is to create a safe learning environment for smart and creative entrepreneurs - the leaders of tomorrow, who understand the changing dynamics of society and grow along with it to educate young children to the highest possible level of academic excellence and to nourish their minds and hearts with the right values that guide their life. Satyen Patel said, "I am honoured and humbled on this appointment and will do the best in my abilities to guide and lead the institution ahead. Children are our future and what better way to help our country and society by helping children in terms of guidance and education for a better tomorrow and future."

Satyen Patel is the Managing Director of Sahyadri Industries Limited, known for its innovation in the building material manufacturing space. Under his leadership, Sahyadri Industries Ltd. has been conferred the status of "Export House" by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India. The company has achieved this status for accelerating growth in export and for creating a powerful and unique 'Make in India' for its Ecopro brand fibre cement boards, instantly recognized the world over. Recently SIL got a mention in the popular Forbes magazine research as Asia's Best Under a Billion 2021. SIL brands include Swastik for Roof, Ecopro- Multipurpose Fibre Cement Boards, S3 for weekend homes, Cemply for doors and mezzanine flooring. Satyen Patel also holds the position as Director at JVS Comatsco which manufactures Ecolite Brand AAC blocks. He recently completed his PGPMAX, Executive MBA Programme at ISB Hyderabad.

Sahyadri Industries Ltd started as a Single Product Company and under the direction of Shri Satyen Patel, has grown to become a Multi-Products, Multi Applications, Multi locations Global Company. Patel is also currently the President of "Lakshya" - a Rastriya Khel Puraskar awardee sports NGO. Recently, Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula, supported by Lakshya have won the coveted Gold medal in the TT Mixed Doubles event at The Common Wealth Games.

The other Trustees who are a part of the NGO are Nitinbhai Desai (Desai Brothers), Jitendra Mehta, Rajesh Shah (Jairaj Group) Dhaval Shah, Vallabh Patel (JVS Comatsco), Ashok Suratwala and Kiritbhai Shah. This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)