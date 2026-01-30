Left Menu

5 arrested with illicit liquor, narcotic drugs in Jharkhand

Five people were arrested from various districts of Jharkhand with illicit foreign liquor and narcotics worth over Rs 13 lakh, police said on Friday. In Palamu district, the accused were arrested during a vehicle checking drive in Sadar police station, following tip-offs that some individuals were involved in transporting illicit foreign liquor and narcotics on Friday, police said.

Updated: 30-01-2026 21:48 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:48 IST
Five people were arrested from various districts of Jharkhand with illicit foreign liquor and narcotics worth over Rs 13 lakh, police said on Friday. In Palamu district, the accused were arrested during a vehicle checking drive in Sadar police station, following tip-offs that some individuals were involved in transporting illicit foreign liquor and narcotics on Friday, police said. Rajeev Ranjan, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Probation) of Medininagar, said, ''We have arrested four people from two locations. Two were arrested with 150 cartons of illicit foreign liquor, which was being transported from Ranchi to Bihar's Aurangabad district. Two others were held with 800 grams of opium.'' The estimated value of the seized liquor is around Rs 5 lakh, and of opium around Rs 8 lakh. FIRs in this regard have been registered under various sections of the BNS at the Sadar police station. In Gumla district, a youth was arrested with seven grams of brown sugar. The arrested youth has been identified as Amit Kumar Sahu, a resident of Shanti Nagar. Sub-Inspector Babita Kumari said that on Thursday night, they received a tip-off that a youth was buying and selling brown sugar near the Nawadih Dumardi bypass. After verifying the information, a raiding team was formed on the instructions of senior officers. The police team then reached the spot, apprehended the suspect, and conducted a search. During the search, 18 packets of brown sugar were recovered from him. The recovered narcotics were seized, and the accused was taken into custody. The police are conducting further investigations into the case to identify the supply chain.

