Ukraine continues to consolidate its control in Kharkiv area, UK says
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-09-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 10:57 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.
High-value equipment abandoned by retreating Russian forces included capabilities essential to enable Russia's artillery-centric style of warfare, the tweet added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- British Defence Ministry
- defence ministry
- Russian
- Oskil River
- Russia
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian formations pushed back Russian forces in some places, Britain says
Ukraine's Kuleba urges EU to ban Russian tourists
Russian stocks climb as Gazprom surges on dividend promise; rouble slips
Ukraine's Kuleba urges EU to ban Russian tourists
EU to restrict travel rules for Russians, split on how far to go