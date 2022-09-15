Left Menu

Ukraine continues to consolidate its control in Kharkiv area, UK says

Updated: 15-09-2022 10:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday that Ukrainian forces continue to consolidate their control of newly liberated areas of Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces have largely withdrawn from the area west of the Oskil River, the British Defence Ministry said in its daily intelligence bulletin on Twitter.

High-value equipment abandoned by retreating Russian forces included capabilities essential to enable Russia's artillery-centric style of warfare, the tweet added.

