Book 'Modi@20' can be used as management textbook, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' can be used as a management textbook, said Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking at a BJP party event on Thursday in Mumbai. She made the remarks while addressing an event on the book 'Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery' organised by the party's Mumbai unit.

"It's a book which tells how modern-day governance in a complex economy like India can happen, and also how self-made leaders can make a difference because they're committed to the country," minister Sitharaman said. Speaking about PM Modi's leadership, she said all the schemes for the poor were made available with transparency to the last mile beneficiaries.

"Under the dynamic leadership of PM Modi it is ensured that schemes reach the last mile," Sitharaman added. "PM Narendra Modi understands technology well and puts it into the system which is why direct benefit system was made available," she added.

The book about prime minister Modi was launched in early May by former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 20 years in 2021 as the head of government from becoming Chief Minister to Prime Minister of India. First, he became Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2001 and remained in that post till he became the Prime Minister of India in 2014 and was re-elected in 2019.

Published by Rupa Publications India, the book is written by eminent intellectuals and writers like Nandan Nilekani, Sudha Murty, Sadguru, P.V. Sindhu, and Amish Tripathi, among others. The book also elaborates on Modi's model of governance which has touched the lives of a cross-section of the people of the society. (ANI)

