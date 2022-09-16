Left Menu

Flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers on strike

The spokesperson added that airlines had tended to cut short and medium services rather than long ones. Aviation authority DGAC asked airlines to halve their Friday flight schedules.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 16-09-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2022 14:16 IST
Flights cancelled as French air traffic controllers on strike
  • Country:
  • France

Airlines cancelled half of flights scheduled for Paris on Friday and many others that would have flown over France, as a strike by air traffic controllers imposed the latest round of disruption on European air travel. "It is inexplicable that thousands of European citizens/visitors will have their travel plans unfairly disrupted by yet another French ATC (air traffic control) strike," Ryanair said in a statement. The travel plans of 80,000 passengers had been affected when it had cancelled 420 flights, mainly intended to fly over France, the airline added.

Strikes and staff shortages in the past few months have forced airlines to cancel thousands of flights, dashing hopes for a sizzling first summer following widespread COVID-19 lockdowns, with disruption continuing into the autumn. Air France said on Wednesday that due to the then impending strike it would operate only 45% of its short and medium-range flights and 90% of its long-haul flights.

"Everything is very quiet, as the passengers had been warned in advance and did not go to the airports," a spokesperson of Groupe ADP, operator of the Parisian airports, told Reuters. The spokesperson added that airlines had tended to cut short and medium services rather than long ones.

Aviation authority DGAC asked airlines to halve their Friday flight schedules. Air traffic control union SNCTA in a statement cited inflation and its demand for more staff members as reasons for the walkout.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

 El Salvador
2
OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

OxygenOS 13 Closed Beta Test starts for OnePlus 10T in India

 India
3
Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

Google doodle celebrates Costa Rica Independence Day 2022

 Costa Rica
4
Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine; Africa CDC head: COVID still a threat given low vaccination rates and more

Health News Roundup: Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalen...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022