AMD falls as investors seek bigger AI payoff

Advanced Micro Devices' shares plummeted 8.8% to $473, set to erase over $74 billion in market value, as a disappointing revenue forecast and SpaceX's Nvidia deal failed to impress investors.

Reuters | Updated: 05-08-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2026 16:32 IST
AMD falls as investors seek bigger AI payoff
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Advanced Micro Devices shares fell premarket on Wednesday as the chipmaker's revenue forecastfailed to impress investors seeking ‌clearer signs that a multibillion-dollar AI spending boom will translate into faster growth. SpaceX's decision to build its computing infrastructure exclusively on rival Nvidia chips dealt another blow to the stock, which was last down 8.8% at $473, ‌set to shave more than $74 billion off its market value.

The decline underscores the elevated expectations AMD ‌faces, and serves as a reminder that winning high-profile customers remains critical as it seeks to boost its competitive position against Nvidia and Intel. "We suspect expectations had moved higher following Intel's results a couple of weeks ago, and the buyside ⁠already has ​a fairly bullish outlook," said ⁠Stacy Rasgon, analyst at Bernstein.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said Nvidia's Vera Rubin was "the best architecture". Shares of the AI bellwether ⁠gained 1.9% in premarket trading. Santa Clara, California-based AMD forecast third-quarter revenue of about $13 billion, plus or minus $300 million, above analysts' ​estimates of $12.52 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Analysts at TD Cowen said AMD stock was ⁠facing a "very high bar" following recent AI-related customer announcements and the sharp rally in the shares, despite "objectively good" results and forecast. Last ⁠month, ​the company signed deals with Anthropic and Core Scientific to bolster its AI infrastructure ambitions.

AMD's stock has more than doubled this year on expectations that the company will emerge as the ⁠leading alternative to Nvidia in AI chips, raising the ante for quarterly results. Chief Executive Lisa Su said ⁠AMD expects data-center revenue to ⁠more than double by 2027 and projected total revenue growth above its previously outlined target of more than 35%. AMD's data-center revenue more than doubled ‌to $6.72 billion, ‌topping expectations.

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