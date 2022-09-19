Left Menu

DotPe raises USD 58 million from Temasek and others

Technology startup DotPe has raised USD 58 million, about Rs 462 crore, in a funding round led by Temasek.The latest funding round also saw participation from existing investors PayU -- payments and fintech business of Prosus -- and InfoEdge Ventures.Mitsubishi and Naya Capital joined as new investors, the company said in a statement.DotPe currently serves over 7.5 million brands, including local, national and international brands such as McDonalds, 24 Seven and Taco Bell in its portfolio.Founded in 2020, DotPe claims that its merchant-base has grown over 3 times since launch.Our company has had a great run so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2022 21:32 IST | Created: 19-09-2022 21:32 IST
DotPe raises USD 58 million from Temasek and others
  • Country:
  • India

Technology startup DotPe has raised USD 58 million, about Rs 462 crore, in a funding round led by Temasek.

The latest funding round also saw participation from existing investors PayU -- payments and fintech business of Prosus -- and InfoEdge Ventures.

Mitsubishi and Naya Capital joined as new investors, the company said in a statement.

DotPe currently serves over 7.5 million brands, including local, national and international brands such as McDonald's, 24 Seven and Taco Bell in its portfolio.

Founded in 2020, DotPe claims that its merchant-base has grown over 3 times since launch.

''Our company has had a great run so far. However, existing merchants are barely the tip of the iceberg in terms of the market opportunity. ''As we keep democratising opportunities for business growth with our omni-channel solutions and making technology more affordable and accessible, we also plan to foray into financial services and further empower merchants with business loans and credit lines,'' DotPe co-founder and CEO Shailaz Nag said in the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video of other students found, claims Chandigarh University

Accused girl shared her personal video to boyfriend, no objectionable video ...

 India
2
Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registered

Video shows dog tied to car being dragged on road in Jodhpur, case registere...

 India
3
Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

Researchers find coffee consumption is associated with lower risk of death

 United States
4
Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

Research: Diabetic teens should be screened for depression with caution

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022