China says US seizure of foreign vessels violates international law
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:01 IST
The U.S. move to seize foreign vessels in international waters seriously violates international law, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday. "China has always opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without the basis of international law and without the authorisation of the United Nations Security Council," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference.
The U.S. seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one sailing under Russia's flag.
