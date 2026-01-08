Left Menu

China says US seizure of foreign vessels violates international law

‌move to seize foreign vessels in international ⁠waters seriously violates international law, the Chinese foreign ministry ​said on Thursday. ⁠seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in ⁠the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one ⁠sailing ‌under Russia's flag.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:01 IST
The U.S. ‌move to seize foreign vessels in international ⁠waters seriously violates international law, the Chinese foreign ministry ​said on Thursday. "China has always ‍opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without the basis of international ⁠law ‌and ⁠without the authorisation of the ‍United Nations Security Council," ​ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said ⁠at a press conference.

The U.S. ⁠seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in ⁠the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one ⁠sailing ‌under Russia's flag.

