China says US seizure of foreign vessels violates international law

The U.S. ‌move to seize foreign vessels in international ⁠waters seriously violates international law, the Chinese foreign ministry ​said on Thursday. "China has always ‍opposed illegal unilateral sanctions without the basis of international ⁠law ‌and ⁠without the authorisation of the ‍United Nations Security Council," ​ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said ⁠at a press conference.

The U.S. ⁠seized two Venezuela-linked oil tankers in ⁠the Atlantic Ocean on Wednesday, one ⁠sailing ‌under Russia's flag.

