Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Bushfires rage in Australia’s southeast, authorities warn of 'catastrophic' conditions

Amid temperatures that exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) ⁠in parts of the state, two large bushfires were raging near the towns of Longwood and Walwa. The fires have destroyed at least two structures and are expected to continue to spread on Friday as heat ​and wind pick up, authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 13:00 IST
UPDATE 1-Bushfires rage in Australia’s southeast, authorities warn of 'catastrophic' conditions

Uncontrolled fires burned through bushland in the Australian state ‌of Victoria on Thursday, forcing communities to evacuate and authorities to warn of a "catastrophic" fire danger rating for Friday. Amid temperatures that exceeded 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) ⁠in parts of the state, two large bushfires were raging near the towns of Longwood and Walwa.

The fires have destroyed at least two structures and are expected to continue to spread on Friday as heat ​and wind pick up, authorities said. The Longwood fire has grown to more than 25,000 hectares (61,776 acres) ‍in size, while the Walwa fire is 10,000 hectares (24,710 acres) and has created its own weather system, with a pyrocumulonimbus cloud causing lightning and thunder. Residents in dozens of neighbouring towns have been told to evacuate.

Friday's fire danger rating will be ⁠set at "catastrophic", the ‌highest level, and both ⁠fires pose a real risk of loss of life and property, authorities said. "Tomorrow is a very, very dire bushfire day ‍in the state of Victoria," Country Fire Authority Chief Officer Jason Heffernan told a news conference.

The bushfires come amid an ​intense summer heatwave in Australia's south. Meteorologists have said conditions are on par with 2019, when bushfires ⁠destroyed wide swathes of southeastern Australia, killing 33 people, in what became known as the Black Summer. Some 450 schools in Victoria are ⁠set to close on Friday and many regional train services will be cancelled.

For Thursday, total fire bans have been issued in several districts. A total fire ban will be imposed across the whole state on ⁠Friday. In New Zealand, the country's weather provider, MetService, also warned of record warm temperatures over the weekend ⁠as the heatwave moves across ‌the Tasman Sea.

It has issued heat alerts for parts of the eastern coast of New Zealand and the north of the South Island.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP murderer of democracy, deleting names through SIR, raiding offices of political parties, alleges Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

BJP murderer of democracy, deleting names through SIR, raiding offices of po...

 India
2
Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

Odisha courts receive threat email, judicial activities disrupted for hours

 India
3
Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pakistan's national security: CDF Munir

Zero tolerance towards any threat to Pakistan's national security: CDF Munir

 Pakistan
4
TMC registered political party, pays income tax; Centre cannot bulldoze us using money and muscle power: Mamata on ED raids at I-PAC office.

TMC registered political party, pays income tax; Centre cannot bulldoze us u...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Artificial Intelligence Literacy in Nursing Education for Ethical and Clinical Practice

Transforming Wastewater Treatment with AI for Sustainability and Circular Economy Goals

From Information to Acceptance: How Social Research Improves Mpox Response in Europe

Beyond Diamonds: How Structural Bottlenecks Are Holding Back Botswana’s Economic Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026