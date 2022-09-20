Left Menu

U.S. OKs new American Airlines, JetBlue flights to Havana

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 01:26 IST
The U.S. Transportation Department said Monday it was approving 13 additional weekly American Airlines flights between Miami and Havana and one new weekly flight for JetBlue from Havana to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In June, the Transportation Department had revoked a series of restrictions on flights to Cuba, including ending a prohibition on U.S. airline flights to Cuban airports other than Havana.

