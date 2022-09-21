Left Menu

6 people killed in 2 road accidents on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in 2 days

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 21-09-2022 10:04 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 10:01 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six people were killed in two road accidents on the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the last two days, police said on Wednesday. The driver of a car heading from Mumbai to Gujarat lost control over the wheels, following which the vehicle hit a road divider and rammed into a tempo in Amgaon village of Talasari tehsil late Monday night.

Three occupants of the car and the tempo driver died on the spot, an official from Talasari police station said.

In a similar accident near the same spot, a car rammed into a tempo on Tuesday afternoon, he said.

Two of the car occupants were killed, he said.

The police have registered cases in connection with the two incidents under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Super-Earths are bigger, more common and more habitable than Earth itself – and astronomers are discovering more of the billions they think are out there

Delayed action hearing loss treatment triggers dementia, depression and cognitive disorders

Cricket-New batter on strike even if players cross during catch - ICC

Legends League Cricket matches live across US, Australia and Indian Subcontinent

