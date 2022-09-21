Left Menu

Work in full swing on Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor stretch in Gujarat: Nitin Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 21-09-2022 17:42 IST
The work on six lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full swing, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The stretch is part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase- one and is being built at a project cost of Rs 2,030 crore.

In a series of tweets, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said that once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will cut down by two hours and travel distance will lessen by 60 km.

The median and avenue plantation throughout the stretch would improve the ecosystem and boost sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The stretch would help in the easy movement of border forces/armed forces/military vehicles as it is closer to the Indo-Pak Border, the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

