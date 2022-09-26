Left Menu

China foreign ministry confirms freight traffic with N.korea resumed

China foreign ministry confirms freight traffic with N.korea resumed
The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that China and North Korea had decided to resume cross-border freight train traffic, ending a months-long suspension due to the pandemic.

Both sides will continue to step up coordination and ensure the safe and stable operation of freight transportation, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

