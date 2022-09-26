China foreign ministry confirms freight traffic with N.korea resumed

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday confirmed that China and North Korea had decided to resume cross-border freight train traffic, ending a months-long suspension due to the pandemic.

Both sides will continue to step up coordination and ensure the safe and stable operation of freight transportation, said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing.

