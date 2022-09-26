India - pharmacy of the world, health minister Mandaviya echoes PM Modi's statement

India's pharma exports have increased 146 per cent in April-August 2022-23 compared to the same period of 2013-14 when the country became the pharmacy for the world. Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya in a tweet attaching an infographic of India's pharmaceutical exports over these years, said, the country's medicines were saving precious lives globally.

"PM Narendra Modi Ji rightly said, "India's pharma industry is an asset not just for but the entire world." Huge increase of 146 per cent in pharmaceutical products exports in April-August 2022-23 over same period in 2013-14," the minister tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January while addressing the Davos Summit said that India was now a pharmacy to the world and is the third-largest pharma-producer in the world, adding that India saved crores of lives during the Covid-19 pandemic by supplying vaccines and essential medicines to many countries under 'One Earth One Health' vision.

"In this time of Corona, we have seen how India following the vision of 'One Earth, One Health' is saving crores of lives by giving essential medicines, vaccines to many countries," PM Modi had said while delivering the 'state of the world' address virtually at the World Economic Forum's Davos Agenda. Earlier, on Sunday, minister Mandaviya, in another tweet described how e-Rupi platform will play a crucial role in providing better healthcare to all in a more efficient and effective manner and enhance the ease of living for citizens.

e-RUPI is a digital solution launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a year ago to allow cashless payment solutions for various health care services, among others. The digital payment solution was developed with the support of DFS (Department of Financial Services) and NHA (National Health Authority) and is powered by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). This seamless one-time payment mechanism enables users to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the merchants accepting UPI e-Prepaid Vouchers. The e-RUPI would be shared with the beneficiaries for a specific purpose or activity by organizations via SMS or QR code, as per the india.gov.in website.

This contactless e-RUPI is easy, safe and secure as it keeps the details of the beneficiaries completely confidential. The entire transaction process through this voucher is relatively faster and at the same time reliable, as the required amount is already stored in the voucher. (ANI)

