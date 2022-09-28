CPR Dialogues to discuss India's role in addressing crucial global challenges

An annual dialogue series from Friday will bring together leading voices from policy, academia and civil society to discuss significant issues like the Covid pandemic, the Ukraine war and the accelerating climate crisis with a view to charting India's path both domestically and globally.

The Centre for Policy Research (CPR) on Wednesday that announced its annual policy forum CPR Dialogues 2022 will be held on Friday and Saturday at the India Habitat Centre here. Powered by The Shriram Group, some of the sessions will be partnered by the World Bank.

The dialogues will include sessions on India's external relationships with the Indo-Pacific, China and South Asia. It will also look at critical sectors of the economy including agriculture and rural development, natural resources, social policy and the vexed challenge of jobs. It will explore challenges to inclusive growth from urbanisation to federalism. Finally, and crucially, it will organise a specific set of sessions on India's climate and energy transitions and locate domestic and global debates in the context of the critical transition pathways India is choosing to adopt, a statement said.

The keynote address will be delivered by renowned historian Adam Tooze. Some of the other confirmed speakers include Amitabh Kant, India's G-20 Sherpa and former NITI Aayog CEO; Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy; Tamil Nadu Finance Minister P T Thiagarajan; Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha; and senior economist at the World Bank Shrayana Bhattacharya. Some of the topics to be deliberated upon are ''Clearing the Air? Addressing India's Air Quality Crisis'', ''The Welfare State in the Digital Age: Planning for Stronger Public Fund Flows'', ''Digital Ecosystems and Female Labour Force Participation'', ''Casting a Shadow: India and the Neighbourhood'', and ''The Future of Discoms in a Green Electricity World''.

